McDonald's investors eye U.S. momentum

McDonald's (MCD -1.1% ) trades slightly lower after an initial premarket gain following its Q4 earnings beat.

Investors are chipping away at the restaurant stock in part due to the underperformance in the U.S. where traffic growth trailed the industry average.

RBC Capital thinks the pricing by McDonald's on premium items may be too high for the perceived quality.

Conlumino's read on the McDonald's U.S. numbers is that the All-Day Breakfast momentum is not delivering through after its initial popularity.

The McDonald's earnings conference call begins at 11:00 a.m. ET (webcast).

