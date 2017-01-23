Gray Television awards $4M to three execs

Gray Television (GTN -1.2% ) is dropping one-time cash awards on three of its top execs as thanks for "exceptional efforts" during a challenging political advertising season.

The company is giving CEO Hilton Howell Jr. $2.49M, Chief Financial Officer James Ryan $716,130, and Chief Legal and Development Officer Kevin Latek $870,014. The sums are one-time discretionary cash compensation awards.

The company posted "disappointing" political ad revenues considering it was the third quarter of a presidential election year, and the stock sunk to two-year lows in November.