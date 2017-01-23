Qualcomm -14.2%; Apple suit elevates concern

With the FTC and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) levying several charges against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last week, the latter's complaint is compounding unease as direct impact to Qualcomm's business model is being weighed.

Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon (reducing Qualcomm target from $80 to $65): "While the $1 (billion) is what captured most of the headlines, in our opinion it is a sideshow. Rather, AAPL is attempting a direct assault on Qualcomm's basic licensing business model, attacking the 'essential' nature of their IP, and directly targeting QCOM's device-level royalty model. The suit doesn't read well for the future of the chipset relationship either."

As numerous other analysts recalculate lower and Qualcomm shares trade starkly in decline following Apple's suit filed late Friday, the combination of developments has contributed to a broad sense these claims may carry greater merit than the FTC complaint alone and signal prospectively increased economic risk to Qualcomm's business with Apple going forward.

