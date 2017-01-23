TransDigm the Amazon of Aerospace, Jefferies says in refuting Citron

Transdigm (TDG -1.7% ) continues to fall even after Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintains its Buy rating and $298 price target on the shares, refuting arguments made last week by Citron Research that challenged the validity of the company's business model.

The analyst says her firm's customer survey indicated on average TDG customers experienced an annual price increase of 3.6%, which is "hardly price gouging" suggested in the Citron report.

Jefferies says the more apt comparison for TDG is the Amazon of aerospace, rather than the Valeant of the industry, and attributes TDG's strong EBITDA margins to its substantial aftermarket exposure and margin contribution from acquired businesses.