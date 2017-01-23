Dollar/yen continues to drop; Gundlach takes contrarian view

The new president isn't letting up, this morning promising a "very major border tax" on those who move production offshore.

No one's exactly moving from the Midwest to Japan, but dollar/yen nevertheless continues under pressure, with the greenback lower today by another 1.2% , and buying ¥113.18.

That, in turn, is putting pressure on the Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ -1.3% ) and its sponsor WisdomTree (WETF -2.6% ).

DXJ and WETF bulls, however, may take heart from Jeff Gundlach at Barron's Roundtable over the weekend. The BOJ isn't slowing its QE program even as the Fed continues to tighten policy. That should be bad for the yen, and good for Japanese stocks and DXJ (ed: and WETF).

