Wells Fargo downgrades Verizon after post-election run

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is off 0.7% after a Wells Fargo downgrade to Market Perform, as the company's value has swelled even with growth challenges ahead.

Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche has lowered valuation range to $53-$55 from a previous $56-$58; she notes shares have doubled up market performance since the election, rising 10.1%.

The Street isn't fully taking into account revenue pressures from now-common equipment installment plans, she writes, as well as lack of scale in the company's emerging growth business -- not to mention competition from T-Mobile, which is on a run of capturing the industry's subscriber growth.