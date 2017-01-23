Northwest Bio says delay in releasing DCVax study data due to holidays and flu; shares ease 4%

In yet another example of why Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO -3.7% ) is a nano cap penny stock, it filed an 8-K today in what appears to be an update on its planned data release from its Phase 3 clinical trial assessing DCVax in glioblastoma.

The filing is a transcript of a question from a shareholder who asked about the timing of an announcement since the company was supposed to receive updates from external parties in mid-December per the company's 12/8 press release. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date was November 2016.

The company said it received some, but not all, of the information before activity "shut down" for the holidays. A "major case of the flu" struck "key management" for several weeks contributing to the lack of action. It says the team is "now getting back into operation" and an announcement should be ready soon.