IHeart Communications extends debt exchange terms

IHeart Communications (OTCPK:IHRT) has extended dates tied to a exchange offer for 2018 debt.

The company extended the early tender date of an offer to exchange 10% senior notes due 2018 for new 11.25% priority guarantee notes due 2021, to Feb. 3.

That means notes tendered by then will be eligible for early tender consideration of $1,000 principal amount in new notes for each $1,000 worth tendered.

As of this weekend, about 73.6% of the outstanding notes -- $625.2M worth -- had been validly tendered.