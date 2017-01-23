Making sense of Prospect Capital's filing spree

Nick Marshi and team make it their business to review all filings, press releases, and presentations released by the 45 public companies (presumably most or all BDCs) they track, but the flood coming from Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is like no other.

There's no "smoking gun" in the latest list of new loans, repayments, and capex announcements, and a quick look doesn't surface any great news hiding in plain sight.

Nevertheless, Prospect does continue its controversial (to some) forays into property investing and unsecured personal loans. The company also added to its so-far successful bet on aircraft leasing, with another $50M invested in/lent to Echelon Aviation.

There's also another $15M in 2nd lien debt to PGX Holdings, adding to $130M already outstanding. "We always shiver a little when any BDC lends a lot to any one borrower."