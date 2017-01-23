TheStreet's Feuerstein says Celgene should gobble up Biogen

In a post published today, TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein lists five reasons that Celgene (CELG -0.7% ) should acquire Biogen (BIIB -1.2% ):

An established MS franchise: Biogen's Tecfidera, Avonex and Tysabri generate as much revenue as Revlimid (~$8B) and are very profitable. Celgene could use Biogen's market presence to boost its eventual launch of its own MS candidate, ozanimod, expected in 2018. Why tiptoe into the MS market when you could dominate it?

Neuroscience: Celgene has been telling investors that it intends to invest heavily in the area, especially neurodegenerative diseases. Biogen's top candidate is Phase 3-stage aducanumab for Alzheimer's. If it works, Celgene has a blockbuster. If not, then no sweat since Celgene's future doesn't rely on it (although he neglects to address the impact that a Phase 3 flop would have on Biogen's takeout price which would certainly include a substantial valuation for the drug).

Exposure in the orphan drug space: Celgene would get Spinraza for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Analysts believe it could generate peak sales of $1B - 2B.

Biologics exposure: Combining Biogen's biologics lineup and pipeline would be a good complement to Celgene's small molecules, strengthening its long-term position.

Timing: The best time to do a deal is when you don't have to.