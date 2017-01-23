Super Bowl setup: NFL title games score for Fox, CBS

After a year of disappointing NFL ratings, two of the biggest games of the season paid off for networks as usual despite some not-too-close results.

In the league's conference championships, the earlier game (the NFC title game) drew a 27.4 rating for Fox (FOX -0.8% , FOXA -0.5% ). That's better than last year's NFC championship between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, which pulled a 26.8 rating as the late game.

On the AFC side, last night's game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers drew a 27.6 for CBS (CBS -0.7% ) -- worse than last year, but against what you might call a tough comp: a tight matchup between the Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

Football dominated the ratings as expected, with other shows marking a token presence. After the late game, CBS drew a preliminary 3.6 key-demo rating and 10.77M viewers for Hunted.