Edison asks for $570M to promote electric cars in California

Edison International's (EIX -0.2% ) SoCal Edison utility asks California regulators for permission to collect $570M from customers over five years to pay for items including equipment installations that will support ~1,800 charging stations for electric trucks.

EIX's request is part of more than $1B asked by California’s utilities to spend on electric car-charging stations that will help the state meet its goal of getting 1.5M zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2025; PG&E (PCG -0.1% ) has requested $253M for efforts including charging systems for electric buses and delivery trucks, and Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.1% ) San Diego Gas & Electric utility is seeking $246M for similar programs.

EIX says its plan includes pilot programs for the charging of electric buses and equipment at transportation ports, installation of 50 fast-charging stations and rebates for some residential customers.