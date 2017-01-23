Brookfield Canada +19%; analysts see better offer coming

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +1.8% ) offered a 15% premium to Friday's closing price for Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC +18.7% ), but it's low relative to BOXC's NAV, says BMO's Heather Kirk. The lowball initial bid is consistent with BPY's play for Brookfield Office and Rouse Properties (those were eventually raised 5-7%).

Brookfield may need to hike its price, says Canaccord's Mark Rothschild. BOXC owns much of Canada's hard-to-find high quality commercial property, and BPY will find growth difficult without getting these assets.

