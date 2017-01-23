Ferrellgas Partners -2.5% on $150M private placement of notes

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP -2.5% ) is lower after announcing a proposed private placement of $150M of 8 5/8% senior notes due 2020, with the proceeds going toward repayment of borrowings under its operating partnership's secured credit facility.

In an update on recent developments that will affect Q2 results, FGP says temperatures in the continental U.S. during its FQ2 through Jan. 14 have been 10% warmer than normal but 9% cooler than the year-ago quarter, which was determined to have been one of the warmest winters on record.

FGP also says it expects a decline in future cash flows from operations in its midstream operations segment after terminating itselationship with Jamex Marketing last September.