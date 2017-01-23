Wall Street looks to ETFs to boost brokerage revenue

via Bloomberg's Sabrina Willmer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has told some ETF issuers to begin paying fees or risk having their offerings blocked from its sales network. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is among those, and it's reportedly pushed back and won somewhat lower fees.

With investors exiting actively managed funds in favor of ETFs, the move reflects Wall Street's need to go where the money is to keep brokerage revenue humming. Morgan Stanley's Q4 transactional revenue of $774M was down 10%.

If the bank has success with the fees, look for others to follow suit, says Morningstar's Ben Johnson.

For ETF providers - which owe their great growth in part to their low-cost offerings - and are engaged in a price war to cut fees even further, the Morgan Stanley move no doubt will present a challenge.

Interested parties: Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)