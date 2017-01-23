Top turboprop maker troubled by competition impact of Bombardier bailout

The CEO the world's largest maker of turboprop planes, Franco-Italian ATR, says Canadian government cash injections Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has received for its jet production could distort competition in the turboprop market.

The lifeline for Bombardier's CSeries jet could indirectly lead to unfair pricing in the battle for smaller turboprops, where ATR - which is 50% owned by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) - mainly competes with Bombardier's Q400, CEO Christian Scherer tells Reuters.