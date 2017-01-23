Southwestern Energy, Cabot Oil & Gas upgraded at Barclays

Southwestern Energy (SWN -2.7% ) is lower despite gaining an upgrade at Barclays to Equal Weight from Underweight with an $11 price target after shares have underperformed peers since September.

Barclays notes that low gas prices and high leverage led SWN to stop drilling in 2016 and production declined 11%, and the company issued $1.25B of stock in July and earmarked $500M to accelerate production; SWN is running five rigs, and the firm expects production to grow ~11% in 2017 vs. a sharp decline in 2016.