Reuters: Deutsche Telekom joins in funding for private Aryaka

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) has joined in as a new investor in a $45M funding round raised by Aryaka, which plans a $1B public coming-out next year, Reuters reports.

It's the first telecom to invest in Aryaka, a cloud-based private network provider that has about 500 customers worldwide. The new funding round was led by Third Point Ventures.

Aryaka offers software-defined wide area networking -- stable, solid competition to services traditionally provided by major telecoms, and a market that IDC estimates at $6B in revenue by 2020.