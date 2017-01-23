Wal-Mart to start selling cars through partnerships

Wal-Mart (WMT -0.7% ) plans to start selling cars in the U.S. through partnerships with dealership chains such as AutoNation (AN +1.6% ).

The company is starting the initiative at 25 Wal-Mart Supercenters in a partnership with online platform CarSaver.com. Wal-Mart will direct consumers to dealer lots after working out the sales price, financing and insurance details with buyers.

Reports indicate that the company hopes to sell about 1K vehicles a year per Supercenter. If the program were to be rolled out nationally, that sales target works out to 3.5M annual units.