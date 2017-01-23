10-year Treasury yield falls back below 2.40%

There's not much going on in economic or earnings news, and the Fed is in a blackout period ahead of its Feb. 1 meeting, so the excuses for today's big drop in the 10-year Treasury yield are focused on the Oval Office.

The president today issued executive orders for renegotiating NAFTA, pulling out of the TPP, and a federal hiring freeze. He also promised a hefty border tax for any company which offshores and then tries to sell those products back in the U.S.

Stocks are modestly lower, but the 10-year is down more than seven basis points to 2.39%.

TLT +1.2% , TBT -2.4%

