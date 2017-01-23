Court revives investor suit against Energy Transfer over 2015 pipeline deal

The Delaware Supreme Court has revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -0.3% ) over its 2015 $11B acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in MLPs.

The Court ruled on Friday that ETP and its indirect parent, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE +0.2% ), must face allegations that Regency investors were not properly informed when they approved the merger in 2015.

The ruling sends the case back to a lower court that dismissed the lawsuit in March at an early stage without considering the merits of the allegations.