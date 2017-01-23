Foot Locker still a top pick at Canacaccord Genuity

Foot Locker (FL -0.8% ) is still a top pick at Canaccord Genuity, despite lingering concerns that the retailer could be hurt by declining mall traffic. Key snippets from the analyst note are posted below.

"Foot Locker’s differentiated banners (Foot Locker, Champs, Foot Action, FL Europe, SIX: 02) enable it to sit at the center of athletic, performance, and fashion, thereby creating and sustaining a virtuous cycle of demand that can not only withstand but flourish during times of changing trends and brand shifts within the category."

"Barring a major preference shift away from fashion athletic footwear to brown shoes, of which we see no signs, we expect Foot Locker to continue to deliver MSD comp growth and DD EPS growth for the foreseeable future."

"We believe FL should trade at a mid-teens multiple, slightly above its historical average of 13x but below the SPX’s current multiple of 17.5x."

Shares of Foot Locker are down 3% YTD.