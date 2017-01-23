Peabody bankruptcy plan draws objections over mine cleanup concerns

The state of Indiana and some environmental groups are objecting to Peabody Energy's (OTCPK:BTUUQ) plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover ~$1B in future mine cleanup costs.

While most creditors support BTU's plan to cut $5B of debt, the groups say BTU has failed to disclose how it will finance the future cleanup of contaminated mines, an issue that has attracted attention in several recent coal bankruptcies.

BTU says it was funding every dollar of its current cleanup obligations and had accelerated restoration work over the past year, reducing its bond obligation by 18%.