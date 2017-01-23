Curry 3 sales in the spotlight

Nomura shows some concern over the channel checks that show slower-than-anticipated sales for the Curry 3 line of basketball shoes from Under Armour (UA, UAA).

"We worry that any slowdown in the Curry launches this early would not bode well for the longer-term earnings power of the obviously key franchise to Under Armour," writes analyst Simeona Siegel.

Naturally, UA's valuation is also on the radar for Nomura which see "no room" for error with execution.

The Japanese firm has a Neutral rating and $27 price target on UA.