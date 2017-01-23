Time Inc. pursues ad data stack with acquisition of Adelphic

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) has agreed to acquire automated ad-buying platform Adelphic, and expects to close the deal this quarter.

Terms weren't disclosed. Time says the purchase and its self-serve ad buying capability will go well with another it made last year, of data-driven marketing firm Viant.

“This is the next piece of the puzzle that we’ve been putting together,” said COO Jen Wong. “The forecasts show that a big chunk of the market is interested in transacting through automation. That’s particularly the case in mobile. This will allow us to do that.”