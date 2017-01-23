Time Inc. pursues ad data stack with acquisition of Adelphic

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) has agreed to acquire automated ad-buying platform Adelphic, and expects to close the deal this quarter.
Terms weren't disclosed. Time says the purchase and its self-serve ad buying capability will go well with another it made last year, of data-driven marketing firm Viant.
“This is the next piece of the puzzle that we’ve been putting together,” said COO Jen Wong. “The forecasts show that a big chunk of the market is interested in transacting through automation. That’s particularly the case in mobile. This will allow us to do that.”
Shares of TIME that were down as much as 1.6% bounced back to the flat line.