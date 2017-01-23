Eni to increase oil and gas exploration In Nigeria, restore refinery

Eni (E -1.3% ) says it plans to deepen its involvement in Nigeria's energy industry, increasing oil and gas exploration onshore and offshore and helping to restore the ailing Port Harcourt refinery.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Nigeria's minister for petroleum resources met in Rome to sign several memorandums of understanding to "further strengthen" Eni's involvement in Nigeria.

Eni's plan stands in contrast to majors such as Royal Dutch Shell which seek to divest onshore holdings in Nigeria that are subject to widespread theft, sabotage and attacks by militant groups.