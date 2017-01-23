Analysts agree that Humana - Aetna marriage likely dead

Analysts weigh in after a district court blocked the proposed merger between Humana (HUM +0.3% ) and Aetna (AET -2.9% ).

Wells Fargo's Peter Costa: The likelihood of getting a new view or an appeal under the new administration's DOJ seems "less likely." Adds that the two companies are attractive investments without the merger. Rates both Outperform.

JPMorgan's Gary Taylor: Aetna went "too big" on market definition and "too small" on divestitures. Emails related to Molina and exit from ACA exchange created "bad optics." Odds of an appeal are low. Rates AET and HUM Overweight with price targets of $129 (8% upside) and $202 (1% upside), respectively.

Leerink's Ana Gupte: Sees Cigna (CI +0.3% ), Express Scripts (ESRX -1.7% ) and CVS Health (CVS -0.2% ) as potential bidder for Humana. Says Medicare Advantage is the "most fundamentally positive" story within managed care sector. Rates HUM and AET Outperform with price targets of $250 (24% upside) and $128 (8% upside), respectively.

