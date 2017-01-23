Breakups may still be on agenda for big banks

After the big rally in the banks since roughly this time last year, the clamor for breaking them up has died down. Return on equity, however, remains historically low, and the chiefs of the Too Big To Fail lenders may again find themselves facing calls to break up or sell off assets, write Lionel Laurent and Gillian Tan at Bloomberg.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) makes for an obvious case - its price to tangible book value ratio is less than 1x, a sizable discount to peers (WFC and JPM are approaching 2x, and BAC, MS, GS are all around 1.3x). At least part of that is due to Citi's lower returns and sizable overseas exposure, they write.

Should an activist get involved, it could come alongside the appointment of, say, Thomas Hoenig - a supporter of bringing back Glass-Steagall - as vice chair of the Fed (though word is Hoenig has moved to #2 on the depth chart for that spot).