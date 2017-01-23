Halliburton CEO sees North America revenue growth beating rig count rise

Halliburton (HAL -2.6% ) remains lower following Q4 results that disappointed investors who believe the company did not benefit from the rebound in U.S. drilling activity as much as expected.

HAL's Q4 North American revenue rose 9% Q/Q and but fell 16% from a year earlier, while rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. jumped nearly 20% in Q4 and have climbed another 5% YTD.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Dave Lesar said HAL's North American revenue growth lagged the increase in rig count because the company elected to forgo unprofitable contracts, but that the growth this year would meet or beat the increase in the number of drilling rigs.

The CEO also said oilfield service prices would increase by more than 10% this year, a higher rate than most E&P companies expect; after crude prices rally, companies will demand equipment and crews at a certain location and at a specific time, resulting in shortages, Lesar predicts.

"Animal spirits have broken free and they are running," according to Lesar. "Customers are excited again and our conversations have changed from being only about cost control to how we can meet their incremental demand."