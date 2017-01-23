Endo and FTC resolve dispute over Opana ER and Lidoderm patent settlements

Endo International (ENDP -1.4% ) and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have jointly filed a motion in a California district court seeking a 10-year Stipulated Order for Permanent Injunction that resolves all the disputes related to the patent infringement settlements Endo entered into pertaining to Opana ER and Lidoderm. It also resolves the FTC's claims against Endo subsidiary Par Pharmaceuticals pending in Georgia district court (FTC vs. Actavis).

The FTC took issue with certain aspects of Endo's Opana ER and Lidoderm settlements that it believed constituted unfair competition in violation of federal law. It sought injunctive and declaratory relief in addition to restitution and disgorgement. It filed its lawsuit in March 2016 and then voluntarily dismissed it in October 2016 but stated that it intended to file it elsewhere. It did so today in a California district court (in addition to the Stipulated Order).

Under the Stipulated Order, Endo will make no monetary payment to the FTC. It agreed to certain covenants related to the future settlement of patent infringement litigation for a period of 10 years that includes a prohibition on deals that prevent the marketing of authorized generic products or involve payments to generic drug makers that aim to delay market entry of competitive offerings ("pay to delay" agreements).