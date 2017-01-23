CSX upgraded on "high" probability of Harrison becoming CEO, BMO says

CSX (CSX +3.9% ) is up strongly after BMO Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $55 price target, raised from $38, citing the “high” probability of installing former Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison as its CEO.

“We believe that the probability of this occurring is fairly high without going down the road of a bruising proxy battle,” BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun says.

Harrison and activist investor Paul Hilal could cut costs significantly at CSX, and could target an operating ratio improvement to the 58%-60% level in 3-5 years, Chamoun says, adding that as CSX’s network is in a high freight density area, a better cost structure could materially improve the revenue growth opportunity.