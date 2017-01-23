M&A binge at AMC Entertainment might not be over yet

Executives with AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) say the company won't shy away from exploring bolt-in acquisitions in Europe as adding assets remains a top priority.

The Nordic region in particular is seen as attractive due to the lush theater margins in the region.

"For the third time in the past twelve months, we believe we have discovered a substantial acquisition that gives AMC yet another opportunity to further expand and diversify our geographic reach and more firmly establish AMC as the undisputed leader in movie exhibition worldwide," says AMC CEO Adam Aron on the M&A binge.

