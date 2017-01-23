American Vanguard a Buy at Roth Capital on Trump effect

American Vanguard (AVD +6.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an $18 price target, raised from $15, at Roth Capital, which says the company is poised to benefit from the implementation of Pres. Trump's agenda.

Roth says tariffs on imported goods could benefit AVD, which produces 60% of its sales domestically with an additional 15% sourced domestically and only 25% sourced internationally.

The firm also says the specialty chemicals industry would benefit from a more relaxed regulatory environment, with AVD likely to be able to advance new products to market with lower costs and in less time, improving profitability.