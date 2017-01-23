Yahoo +2.2% on Q4 earnings beat; sets Verizon closing for Q2

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) has jumped 2.2% in late trading after posting Q4 earnings that beat expectations and swung back to a gain from operations after a prior-year loss.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $324M, well ahead of consensus for $277.3M. Revenues grew nearly 16%, and ex-TAC revenue grew 88% to $509M.

"Mavens" revenue grew to $590M from $472M. Total traffic-driven revenue rose to $1.41B from $1.22B. Of that, mobile revenue rose to $459M from $291M, while desktop revenue inched up to $955M from $931M.

For investors watching for word on Verizon's acquisition of the company: "Yahoo has continued to work with Verizon on integration planning for the sale of its core business. In terms of timing, Yahoo had previously stated that it expected to close the transaction in Q1. However, given work required to meet closing conditions, the transaction is now expected to close in Q2 of 2017."

"With our 2016 and Q4 financial results ahead of plan, and the continued stability in our user engagement trends, the opportunities ahead with Verizon look bright,” CEO Marissa Mayer said in a statement. “In addition to integration planning, our top priority continues to be enhancing security for our users."

