Liberty Media closes $4.4B purchase of Formula One

Liberty Media (LMCA +1.9%) has closed its acquisition of racing's Formula One, and named former Fox executive Chase Carey as its chief executive officer.
Carey had the existing role of chairman, and former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone is chairman emeritus. Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei will be deputy chair of the board at Formula One.
As expected, Liberty closed the deal with cash and new Series C shares (LMCK +1.5%), giving F1 an enterprise value of $8B (equity value $4.4B). It expects to change its name and ticker symbols this week.