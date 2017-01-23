Stocks close with slim losses amid Trump trepidation

|By:, SA News Editor

Stocks finished slightly lower amid uncertainty around the transfer of political power in D.C., but an afternoon bounce helped the market erase much of its loss.

The day also saw a lower dollar, with the U.S. Dollar Index slipping to levels not seen since early December, and higher U.S. Treasury prices, which sent the 10-year yield 7 bps lower at 2.40%.

But dollar weakness was not enough to offset concerns about rising U.S. crude oil production, which pushed WTI crude 0.9% lower to $52.75/bbl; as a result, the energy sector was easily the day's weakest performer, closing -1.1%.

Real estate (+0.6%) and telecom services (+0.5%) finished atop the leaderboard, while utilities (-0.5%) and health care (-0.5%) lagged; in health care news, a federal court ruling blocked Humana's (+2.2%) pending merger with Aetna (-2.7%).

Looking ahead, the earnings season kicks into gear this week with ~20% of the S&P 500 set to report quarterly results, including Dow components 3M, DuPont and J&J tomorrow morning before the open.