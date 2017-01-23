Lumos closes deal for smaller Clarity Communications

Lumos Networks (LMOS -1.2% ) says it's closed on an acquisition of Clarity Communications.

Clarity runs a 730-mile fiber network with 75 on-net locations (vs. Lumos' footprint of more than 9,200 fiber route miles), and Lumos pointed in particular to its expertise with the military sales channel.

“Given the favorable metrics of this transaction, including the imputed adjusted EBITDA multiple, we view the Clarity acquisition as we would an organic transaction requiring upfront capital spending to produce sustainable high-quality fiber revenue,” said Lumos CEO Timothy Biltz.

“However, the fiber EBITDA derived from the Clarity transaction bolstered our financials immediately upon closing rather than having to complete a fiber build that could take many months to complete. Simply put, Clarity is already a contributing factor in Lumos achieving the necessary scale needed to become a pure play fiber bandwidth infrastructure company.”

After-hours action: LMOS flat.