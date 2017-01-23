Straight Path files shelf registration for up to 1.25M Class B shares

Straight Path Communications (STRP +2.1% ) has filed a shelf registration that will permit it to issue up to 1.25M shares of class B stock.

The company's moving now to maintain flexibility in capital markets access it says.

“As we work with Evercore to continue our review of strategic alternatives, we have recognized that potential access to the capital markets will provide increased opportunities for our company," says CEO Davidi Jonas. "This increased flexibility will provide us with the potential to pursue different alternatives, and will support our endeavors to maximize shareholder value.”

The SEC will need to declare the S-3 effective.