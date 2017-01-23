Trump names Pai FCC's new chairman, portending policy reversals

As expected, President Trump has named Republican Ajit Pai the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

In a statement, Pai said he was "deeply grateful" for the appointment. "I look forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans."

Pai will lead (for the moment) a three-member FCC, composed of himself and fellow GOP commissioner Michael O'Rielly and Democrat Mignon Clyburn.

Pai's leadership signals coming reversals on key issues most likely including the FCC's approach to net neutrality, broadband subscriber data privacy, and mergers (watching closely: investors of AT&T (NYSE:T), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR)).

Other FCC-related players: VZ, DISH, SBGI, EVC, NXST, CBS, MEG, CTL, FTR, BT, CVC/OTCPK:OTCPK:ATCEY, ARRS