NRC completes reviews on license for GE Virginia reactor

The NRC completes reviews for a license to build and operate a General Electric (NYSE:GE) Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor at Dominion Resources' (NYSE:D) North Anna site near Mineral, Va.

If the combined license is approved by the NRC following hearings expected later this year, it would be the second construction and operating license for what GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy says is the world’s safest approved reactor design.

Dominion says the review included a seismic analysis that included data from a 2011, 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mineral, “resulting in both units safely shutting down automatically."