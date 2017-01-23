Shyamalan and Universal twist to top of box office with 'Split'

Split (CMCSA -0.4% ), the latest suspense film from director M. Night Shyamalan, took an easy win at the weekend box office, grossing $40M in its debut.

That's well clear of Paramount (VIA -0.7% , VIAB +0.2% ) sequel XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which opened with $20.1M to settle at No. 2.

The new films broke a two-week streak from Hidden Figures (FOX -0.1% , FOXA -0.2% ) at the top. That film dropped to third with $15.7M, ahead of Sing (CMCSA; $9M) and La La Land (LGF.A -0.3% ; $8.4M) as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (DIS -0.5% ; $7.2M).

In the top 10 films' cumulative grosses, Rogue One hit $512.4M domestically (and $1.011B worldwide), while Sing reached $249.3M in domestic box office (and $427.9M worldwide).