Nordic American Tanker maintained a Sell at Maxim after dividend cut

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) is maintained with a Sell rating and $7 price target at Maxim Group following today's dividend cut the analysts say was in-line with their expectations; shares fell 8.4% in today's trade.

NAT cited future cash outlays, including the purchase of three suezmax newbuilding tankers that it has agreed to acquire for delivery during H2 2018, increasing its suezmax fleet to 33 vessels.

Even with the cut, Maxim continues to believe the dividend is unsustainable based on its view that cash can be better served for fleet renewal.