Philadelphia bans salary-history questions as Comcast prepares to sue

Philadelphia signed into law today a ban on employers asking potential employees to provide salary history, presaging a lawsuit from key employer Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

“What is good for the people of Philadelphia is good for business, too," said Mayor Jim Kenney in signing the bill, which supporters say will help narrow the gender gap in wages.

Comcast has promised to sue over the measure, saying it goes too far in dictating interactions, and the company has the backing of the city's Chamber of Commerce.