Silicon Motion Technology -7.6%; Q1 2017 forecasts below expectations, impact of NAND flash tightness cautioned

Q4 2016 results – revenue $144.2M (+47.1% Y/Y, $2.48M above estimates ), EPS $0.95 ( $0.06 above estimates )

Segment revenues – Mobile Storage $130.3M (-11% Q/Q, -49% Y/Y), Mobile Communications $12.5M, Others $1.4M

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $121M-$128M (consensus $135.26M ;-16% to -11% Q/Q, +7% to +14% Y/Y), gross margin 48%-50%, operating margin 23%-25%

FY 2017 projections – revenue $556M-$612M (consensus $600.31M; 0% to +10% Y/Y), gross margin 49%-51%, operating margin 27.5%-29.5%

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) president and CEO Wallace Kou: "For full year 2017, we expect sales of our client SSD controllers to continue growing strongly, but NAND flash availability will affect our SSD Solutions. NAND flash tightness will start affecting our SSD Solutions beginning in the first quarter. Additionally in the first quarter, our client SSD controllers will decline seasonally, with growth restarting in the following quarter." Further (on Q4)r: "Due to continuing strength of our SSD controller business, representing our ninth consecutive quarter of SSD controller growth, we achieved fourth quarter sales that were on the high-end of our expectations. Strength from our SSD controllers was however offset by seasonally weak eMMC controller sales and SSD Solutions project transitions."

Previously (January 6, 2017): Silicon Motion notes preliminary Q4 results at upper range of projections

Conference call

Press release

Dividend confirmed