Teck Resources seeks to share port in Chile with Anglo American

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck CEO Don Lindsay tells Reuters in arguing for more industry partnerships.

The CEO says sharing infrastructure between Teck's Quebrada Blanca copper mine and Anglo's Collahausi copper mine, both of which are weighing expansions, would help cut costs for both companies as well as reduce their environmental footprint.

Goldcorp CEO David Garofalo said earlier this month that the world's biggest gold should forge partnerships to share the financial and other risks of developing large gold deposits.