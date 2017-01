Torchlight Energy (TRCH -5.4% ) is lower after saying it will delay fracking and completion of its newest Hazel project well in the Midland Basin for about two weeks while it awaits delivery and an opportunity to review additional technical data for the shale logs and sidewall cores from its vendors.

TRCH also says it has selected the location of its next well in the Orogrande Basin in New Mexico and is expecting to spud the well before the end of April.