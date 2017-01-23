EnLink Midstream sees 2017 EBITDA of $815M-$885M

EnLink Midstream (ENLC -2.9% ) offers 2017 guidance, including net income of $80M-$120M, adjusted EBITDA of $815M-$885M, and total growth capex of $590M-$750M.

ENLC says it expects the momentum of recent volume growth to continue throughout 2017 and beyond, with a current plan is to exit 2017 with an annual adjusted EBITDA run-rate net to EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) of $925M-$950M.

EnLink says it plans to increase gas processing capacity at its Chisholm complex throughout 2017 by 400M cf/day; its Chisholm II plant is expected to be operational in Q2, and Chisholm III should be operational by year-end.