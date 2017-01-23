Bank execs use post-election rally to ring the register

via Liz Hoffman and Tom McGinty at the WSJ

Executives at some of the biggest Wall Street banks have sold nearly $100M of stock since the election, more than in that same period in any year over the past decade. Alongside those sales were another $350M sold to cover the cost of exercising options - twice the amount sold for that purpose in the year leading up to the election.

The big post-election run gave value to some options that were set to expire worthless. At Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), the rally pushed $500M worth of options into the money just days before they were set to expire.

Prior to the election, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James Gorman hadn't sold stock in years, but he cashed in some options three days after Nov. 9, sold another 100K shares later that month, and exited an additional 285K shares last week.

It all makes for an interesting story, but while insiders typically buy company stock in order to make money, they can sell for any number of reasons. Gorman was a big buyer of Morgan Stanley shares at much lower levels in 2011, and Jamie Dimon famously purchased 500K shares of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) following 2012's London Whale fiasco.