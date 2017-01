SAP SE (NYSE:SAP): Q4 EPS of €1.52 beats by €0.01 .

Revenue of €6.72B (+5.8% Y/Y) misses by €410M .

The company expects FY17 non-IFRS revenue at €23.2B – €23.6B against €22.07B in FY16, with cloud & software revenue to contribute €18.43B (+6% Y/Y - 8% Y/Y) in FY17.

FY17 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of €6.8B − €7.0B against €6.63B in FY16.

The company targets more than 2.6x in Cloud to bring total revenue to €29B in 2020.

Shares -1.00% AH.

Press Release