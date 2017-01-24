Japan manufacturing accelerates in January

"The Japanese manufacturing sector started the New Year on a strong footing," said IHS Markit economist Amy Brownbill, suggesting that overseas demand is not as weak as some business leaders had feared.

The Markit/Nikkei Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.8 in January from a final 52.4 in the previous month, expanding at its fastest pace in almost three years.

